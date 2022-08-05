TOWN OF NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Madison County District Attorney, the assistant district attorney in Madison County has offered his resignation after he overdosed on illegal drugs at his home on July 30.

Madison County District Attorney William Gabor confirms to NewsChannel 9 one of his assistants, Bradley Moses, plans to leave his job pending filing paperwork.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports its deputies responded to Moses’ home in the Town of Nelson last Saturday for a possible overdose.

Two people were found unconscious, but were revived by multiple doses of Narcan and sent to the hospital.

One of the two patients was Moses, the Madison County Sheriff confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Deputies found a sample of the drug used, believed to be cocaine. Test results showed that the sample tested positive for traces of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

A statement from Madison County District Attorney William Gabor was released and said:

The Madison Sounty Sheriff’s Office responded and is completing its investigation. One of the individuals involved was a member of the District Attorney’s Office. He is completing a Family Leave application to address a personal problem and has offered his resignation; which will be accepted. District Attorney William Gabor

Gabor also says that while the office awaits paperwork, Moses’s badge and computer have been taken and he no longer has any access to files and the DA’s Office.

Moses released a statement about the incident and said he had acute kidney failure after drinking high amounts of alcohol and extreme dehydration.

He then said the following:

A toxicology screen performed at the hospital showed that there were no illegal drugs in my system. I recognize I have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol that requires I recieve the necessary help to overcome. I have taken a medial leave from the District Attorney’s office and I have already begun taking the appropiate measures to get better. Bradley Moses

In addition to his job at the DA’s office, Moses is a candidate for Madison County Court Judge. He is running unopposed and is likely to get the job, unless he withdraws.