Madison County awarded millions of dollars to expand high-speed internet to rural communities

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — High speed internet is one step closer to becoming a reality for many in Madison County. More than 10 million dollars in federal funding is coming to improve broadband service to thousands of homes, businesses and farms.

The broadband access is going to span across the entire county, especially impacting rural villages and towns like Hamilton.

Eve Ann Shwartz has been serving as the town supervisor for 10 years and she’s seen many in her community struggle without having reliable internet access.

People drive to the local libraries with their children in their cars and sit outside the wifi spot that the library is putting out so their kids can do their homework. I mean, that’s crazy. Eve Ann Shwartz, Hamilton Town Supervisor & Chairwoman of the Public Utility Service Committee

The grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture ReConnect program. The total funding is $10.1 million dollars.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Madison County Administrator Mark Scimone, said there hasn’t been a date set for when the project will get started. However, Scimone said the process is going to take a couple of years from start to finish.

With the speeds that they have in the unserved and underserved areas, you can maybe load a website if you’re lucky. So, that’s going to be huge for folks to be able to have access to the important services for school and work that they don’t have now. I am so proud to have led such a hard working team to bring this infrastructure upgrade to our community. Mark Scimone, Madison County Administrator

Eventually, 7,590 underserved homes, businesses and farms will have access to reliable, high-speed broadband. The broadband network is going to be leased and maintained by a new service provider, Empire Access.

We’re a rural phone, fiber optic internet and television company, so our roots are rural. We’re 100 years old. We understand rural markets and how to build and support a network. Through our public-private partnership with the county, residents and businesses in rural areas will now have access to gigabit fiber optic Internet service. Jim Baase, Chief Operating Officer, Empire Access

The new carrier will not only bring access to rural homes and expand to other parts of the county, but Empire Access will also become a competitor for service providers that are already established in Madison County.

“With COVID, so many people are looking at our community and looking for another place to live that feels safer in terms of less density, but they still want to be able to shop from home, watch Netflix, download whatever movies they want, and listen to concerts. They can do that now. They will be able to do that now and everywhere in our county, not just densely populated areas,” Town Supervisor Shwartz said.

Madison County will be providing a 25 percent match to complete the project.