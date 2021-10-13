Madison County BOE offering extended hours leading up to Nov. 2 election

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MADISON COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Those in need to apply for absentee ballots in Madison County will be given extra time to do so.

The Madison County Board of Elections announced they are offering extended hours during the two weeks prior to the general election November 2.

Any voter who will be absent from the county due to occupation, education, vacation, has a permanent physical disability or illness that would not allow them to go to the polls on Election Day, or is a caregiver for someone who is ill or physically disabled, is eligible to receive an absentee ballot.

Additionally, a voter my also use the “temporary illness’ reason if they are unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19. The ballot, if not voted at the office the same day, being returned to the Board of Elections, must be postmarked by November 2, 2021 or delivered to the county board, early voting poll site or poll site location by close of polls on Election Day.

The Board of Elections office, located in the County Office Building #4, at 138 North Court Street, Wampsville, will be open for extended hours on the following days and times:

Wednesday, Oct 20 – 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Thursday, Oct 21 – 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, Oct 23 – 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Tuesday, Oct 26 – 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Thursday, Oct 28 – 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, Oct 30 – 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Absentee ballot applications and voter registration forms are available by mail, email or may be downloaded from the Board of Elections website at https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/1547/Board-of-Elections. For the November 2 General Election only, a registered voter may also request an absentee ballot via the state portal.

The Madison County Board of Elections can be reached with questions at BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov or by calling 315-366-2231.