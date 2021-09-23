Madison County bringing back restaurant voucher program, business registration open now

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County is bringing back “Madison Local Eats”, a program for local restaurants to take part in gift card matching to stimulate the local economy.

The county announced that restaurants who wish to participate have until October 1 to sign up, and once all the restaurants are confirmed, people can begin registering for vouchers.

The first round of this program was a major success, says Madison County Board Chairman John M Becker.

“It pumped over $290,000 into our local economy, half of that was matching Madison County funds. Unfortunately, not all the vouchers claimed online were redeemed in the restaurants. So, Madison County is including that money in this Fall program,” Becker said.

Vouchers are designed to double your money, and starting on October 13, people can claim them on the program website for $20, $50, or $100 for the participating restaurant of their choice to exchange for a gift card worth double what they paid.

The voucher is sent by email once claimed. To redeem the voucher, bring either a printed or a virtual copy of the email to the restaurant by November 14 to be exchanged for a gift card. Voucher claims will start on October 13.

Independently owned restaurants in Madison County that would like to participate in “Madison Local Eats” can sign up here.