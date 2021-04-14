Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center distributes thousands of pinwheels as symbol of hope for child abuse prevention

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 file photo, the shadows of a school employee escorting a student are cast on the wall as they walk to a classroom on the first day of class at an elementary School in Davie, Fla. On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, top officials overseeing child welfare at the Department of Health and Human Services say they’ve seen no solid evidence to bear out warnings that serious forms of child abuse would surge during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of pinwheels have been distributed across New York State by the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center as symbols of happy and carefree childhoods that can be ensured by the prevention of child abuse.

The Children’s Advocacy Center helps families and children in the Central New York community in the prevention of child abuse through prevention, intervention, and education. The center aims to raise awareness about the issue of child abuse and get community members involved in their mission.

Even during the pandemic, the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center has helped families with COVID-safe and child-friendly processes for supporting victims and families with a committed and multidisciplinary team to aid in investigations, prosecution of offenders, and treatment of child abuse victims.

Learn more about how you can participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month at the Madison County Government Facebook page, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for month-long resources. Contact the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center on their website or call at 315-363-2816. For assistance, you can also contact the NYS Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720.