Madison County COVID-19 contact tracers can’t keep up with rising number of cases, asks public to do their part

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is asking people who test positive for COVID-19 to take on more responsibility in the contact tracing process, as contact tracers struggle to keep up with increasing number of cases.

Since Thanksgiving, cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in Central New York.

According to the local health department, in Madison County, more than 50 people are testing positive for the virus each day and there are currently over 350 active cases. Now, the Madison County Health Department and their contact tracers can’t keep up with the increase.

The local health department is prioritizing case investigations and follow-ups according to the CDC’s guidelines. This means it may take a couple days after you test positive for COVID-19 for a contact tracer to reach out to you.

“Our public health staff, as well as a number of volunteers, are working tirelessly seven days a week into the evening hours to contact the new cases,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Our staff will no longer be able to contact every positive and all close contacts each day due to the high influx of calls. Please continue to isolate yourself when sick or awaiting test results and quarantine if you are a known contact of a COVID-19 positive case.”

To help with the delay in contact tracing, the health department is asking anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate and contact everyone who they were in contact with 48 hours prior to their positive test result. If you experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive for the virus, contact everyone who were in contact with since you started experiencing symptoms.

The Madison County Health Department also asks anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to contact their employer and notify them of your positive test.

“Our public health staff is stretched to their limit, we now need everyone to do their part,” said Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman John M. Becker. “We can not let our guard down. If you are sick, stay home. Please limit the number of people you come in contact with and if you are out in public wear a face covering, watch your social distancing, and wash your hands. We have a long road ahead of us.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

If you test positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who tested positive, the health department asks you to review the document below:

