(WSYR-TV) — After the CDC and FDA authorized the COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years of age, parents may be looking for places to get their infant or child vaccinated.

The Madison County Health Department (MCDOH) reached out to pediatric offices and local pharmacies to understand their plans to vaccinate the new age group. MCDOH found out that many pediatric offices will not offer the vaccine due to staffing, a lack of vaccine storage, and concerns about wasting doses of vaccines. Some pharmacies say they will offer vaccinations as supplies arrive, but they are currently limited by law to vaccinating only those ages 3 and up.

The MCDOH will coordinate clinics for the new age group to ensure families have access to vaccines. The Health Department says they received an initial supply of the vaccine and will be hosting a clinic in early July. Vaccine supplies will also be given to local providers when requested by the MCDOH.

Parents are encouraged to speak with their child’s pediatrician or provider about access to the vaccine and for any questions.

To find vaccination locations for those 6 months and older, visit the Madison County Health Department website.