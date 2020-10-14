Madison County detects COVID-19 in Cazenovia wastewater

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department reported that its testing of wastewater from the Cazenovia treatment plant detected COVID-19 Wednesday.

According to a news release from the health department, “Research has shown that non-infectious RNA (ribonucleic acid) from the virus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in wastewater as many as three to seven days before those infections lead to increases in case counts or hospitalizations.  This emerging information is being used by Madison County in conjunction with our community case numbers and other COVID-19-related data to further inform decisions as we respond to the pandemic.”

The health department reports the detection of COVID-19 in the village’s wastewater may be an indicator of an uptick of COVID-19 within the community.

“We are informing residents so that they are alert and remain vigilant in their efforts to social distance, wear face coverings, and adhere to prevention efforts such as frequent hand-washing,” the release said.

Residents are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • fever
  • cough
  • chills
  • muscle pain
  • sore throat
  • new loss of taste or smell
  • congestion or runny nose
  • nausea or vomiting
  • diarrhea
  • difficulty breathing

If you develop symptoms, stay home and contact your doctor. In an emergency, call 911.

Madison County has partnered with Upstate University Hospital to hold two COVID testing sessions.

The testing is free, but requires an appointment.

Thursday, October 15, 2020
Location: Madison County Complex Parking Lot, 138 North Court Street, Wampsville, NY
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 22, 2020
Location: Cazenovia Library, Lower Back Parking Lot, Riverside Drive (off Mill Street)
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

To make an appointment call 315-464-2582 and select option 0.

