Madison County Distillery continues to make hand sanitizer

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Distillery has come a long way since their first batch of hand sanitizer. They’ve now made more than 300 gallons and raised $8,000 to help them out.

The sanitizer has been donated to several local fire and police departments and hospitals.

“We’re trying to do our part to help these people who are brave on both sides who are brave to take this business risk,” said Chris Gerling, Senior Extention Associate, Cornell University.

“We want to find a way to support our local community and in this time of crisis, is there a better way than supporting our first responders? It means a heck of a lot to us,” said Mike Basla, co-owner of Madison County Distillery.

Madison County Distillery continues to produce hand sanitizer every day and they’re using Buried Acorn Beer to do it, learning how to make the switch with help from a training program through Cornell University.