Madison County DMV to take walk-in appointments beginning June 21

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DMV in Madison County will no longer require appointments beginning Monday, June 21.

This comes after the decision by Governor Andrew Cuomo to remove the requirement for appointments in order to access county run Departments of Motor Vehicles.

All appointments already scheduled through June 18, 2021 will be honored.

Dropbox and pick-up services will continue at the Wampsville location, but out-of-county residents will continue to be required to access the office by appointment only.

Those who cannot prove they live in Madison County, and who do not have a scheduled appointment, will be directed to use the dropbox or schedule an appointment online.