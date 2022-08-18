(WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working with Madison County Law Enforcement Agencies to decrease drunk driving during the end of summertime and into the Labor Day weekend.

From August 19 to September 5, Madison County Law Enforcement Agencies will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the law enforcement community is dedicated to protecting the lives of people in their communities, so they are working together to take drunk drivers off the road, especially during this period.

11,654 people were killed in car crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, according to NHTSA. Furthermore, they say one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45-minutes in that year.

These troubling statics are the driving force behind why Madison County Law Enforcement Agencies are working together with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal but also deadly.

“Drunk driving is not acceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely,” said Madison County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matthew White.

There are many resources available to get home safely and Madison County STOP-DWI recommends the following alternatives to drinking and driving:

Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

If you have a friend that is about to drink and drive, take their keys away and make sure they get home safe in a different way.

For more information on drunk driving, click here.