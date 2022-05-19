(WSYR-TV) — Two people are dead after an early morning fire in the Town of Fenner Thursday

A Madison County official confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that the Cazenovia Fire Department responded to 3205 Larkin Road around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two residents in a home on fire and they passed away from their injuries.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the Madison County Fire Coordinator Doug Shattuck says there were no smoke alarms in the house.

Cazenovia FD was assisted by numerous crews, including: Smithfield, Morrisville, Lincoln, Erieville, Fayetteville, Manlius, and New Woodstock Fire Departments. As well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, CAVAC Ambulance, Madison County Office of Emergency Management and the New York State Troopers.