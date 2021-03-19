Madison County has vaccine appointments for Monday and Tuesday next week

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 23. The county has 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine available.

The clinics will be held in Hamilton Hall at SUNY Morrisville and in Chittenango at the Parks and Recreation building.

All clinics require an appointment that can be made online here. That link also outlines who is eligible for the vaccine. If you need help making an appointment you can call 15.366.2770.

If you sign up for a clinic, you must be able to provide proof of your eligibility either through an employment ID badge or paystub, or by signing the New York State self-attestation certification saying you have an underlying condition.