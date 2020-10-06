Madison County Health Department releases guidance for Halloween

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are just weeks away from Halloween and now the Madison County Health Department has released guidance for the holiday.
First off, the health department said that you should stay inside if you are sick.
Here is some other guidance:
- Trick or treat with a small group of family or close friends
- Remain six feet apart from people outside of your group
- Limit the amount of time that you spend at each house
- Wear a face covering on your mouth and nose
Remember: A costume mask is not suitable for a cloth face-covering unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose. It also shouldn’t leave gaps around your face.
