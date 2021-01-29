Madison County Health Dept. will allow but does not recommend high school high-risk sports

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Board of Health Friday released its guidance for the resumption of high-risk high school sports. But the department says while it will permit sports to resume, it does not recommend it.

Health officials pointed out that most districts in the county are still operating in a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning. It said it would rather place the priority on getting all students back into the classroom full time, rather than the return of certain sports.

In its sports guidance, the Board of Health concluded, “our Board as a whole, feels it is safest to delay opening of moderate- and high risk sports for at least another month until rates can further decrease, more vaccinations can occur, and we can gain a better understanding of the new virus variants and their epidemiology”.

However, if districts choose to resume these sports, the districts must adhere to state health department guidelines, and the county’s guidance listed below.