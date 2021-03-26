Madison County holding drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic April 3; Appointments available

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) and Madison County Office of Emergency Management are holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 3 in Wampsville.

“We know that it is difficult for some individuals to get around and others feel uncomfortable being in public. A drive-thru option to receive vaccine is one way we can help get that population vaccinated,” says Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those you love from COVID-19. Over 20,000 Madison County residents have already been vaccinated, it shows that these vaccines are safe. Please sign up today for your vaccine.”

If you are currently eligible in NYS to sign up for a vaccine and would like to attend this clinic, visit the MCDOH website by clicking here or call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315-366-2770 to make an appointment. Appointments are required. Shots are free of cost to the public.

Madison County has a Will Call list for individuals who are 18 years and older. To be placed on the will call list either fill out this online form or contact the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline. MCDOH says it will contact individuals on the list as an appointment is available due to extra doses or cancelled appointments in order to reduce vaccine waste.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.