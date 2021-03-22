Madison County holding drive-up rabies vaccination clinic in April

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department will be holding a drive-up rabies vaccination clinic on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madison County Highway Garage, located in Wampsville.

Madison County residents can schedule their pet’s appointment online at healthymadisoncounty.org. Pets will not be vaccinated without an appointment.

“We look forward to continuing to offer drive-thru clinics that are convenient and less stressful for pets,” said Environmental Health Director Aaron Lazzara.

Only pet owners with appointments will be allowed to participate. Do not arrive more than 10 minutes early for your appointment time or you may be asked to wait.

A face covering must be worn by all persons in the vehicle.

Pets MUST be properly restrained using a leash and collar, harness, cage, or pet carrier.

Vaccinations are free to Madison County residents. Voluntary donations of $5 per pet are appreciated to help defray clinic costs. Please bring the exact amount for your donation, as clinic staff will not make change at drive-thru clinics.