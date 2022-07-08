WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Madison County has stepped up to the plate to help vaccinate children ages six months to three years old.

Rebecca LaPorte, the public health director for the County, said they had a clinic for children under five on June 30th. “So far they’ve gone really smoothly and it’s been a really positive experience, parents are really excited.” She adds, “they’re excited for the opportunity to have their whole family protected.”

The County originally reached out to local healthcare providers to see what their plans were when it came to administering the vaccine. They found that many pediatricians did need some help. “It seems to be a combination of short-staffing and then also concerns about storage of the vaccine, and as you know with Pfizer it has to have that ultra-cold environment otherwise it can’t go until its expiration date.” She said some of them don’t have the resources available to hold the vaccine.

They are opening up their clinics to everyone. “I think it’s really important for everyone to get protected and get vaccinated, again this has been the age group without protection for a long period of time and it’s a great opportunity for everyone to be protected.”

To schedule an appointment at one of the clinics: https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/206/Health-Department