Madison County hosting two “shred” events this fall

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Department of Solid Waste is inviting residents to attend their two shredding events this fall. The first of those events is in September at the Buyea Road Residential Station and the second is in October at Parry’s parking lot in Hamilton.

Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Buyea Road Residential Station, 6666 Buyea Road, Canastota NY

Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Parry’s parking lot in Hamilton, 100 Utica Street, Hamilton NY

Necessary safety precautions will be taken, including visitors staying in their vehicles at all times and putting the materials into a location where event staff can easily access them.

Residents can bring a maximum of four filing boxes per vehicle of personal and confidential documents to be shredded. Event organizers say that this rule will be enforced to ensure as many people as possible can be served.

Organizers ask that materials are loose in boxes or paper bags and easily accessible in the back of the vehicle. Empty boxes will be returned to the vehicle, and they ask that documents are not dropped off in plastic bags.

Bank statements, medical paperwork and documents with personal information such as social security numbers, credit card information and account numbers are ideal for shredding. Junk mail, magazines, phone books or other envelopes with only the home address should go directly into the paper recycling bin. Business waste will not be accepted.

The Dept of Solid Waste also is working with LOJO Technology to host Saturday drop-offs for electronic waste. Residents looking to recycle electronics such as computers and TVs can take their materials to LOJO Technology, at 634 Birchwood Drive, Oneida, year-round Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM or on Saturday July 17 and October 2 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Business waste will not be accepted.

Visit MadisonCountyRecycles.ny.gov for more information on the department’s special programs or follow their Facebook page at Madison County Solid Waste & Recycling.