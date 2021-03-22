Madison County hosts shred event for residents

CHICAGO – JUNE 3: Shredded document remains are seen inside mobile document shredding truck that belongs to American Mobile Shredding and Recycling company, based in Melrose Park, Illinois, June 3, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Document shredding companies are becoming busier with the newer rules pertaining to the required shredding and destruction of consumer’s information. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to shred! The Madison County Department of Solid Waste is partnering with Proshred to give residents two free document shredding events this year.

The first event will be held in the Spring at the Buyea Road Residential Station, located at 6666 Buyea Road in Canastota, on Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The second will be held Saturday, October 16 in the parking lot of Parry’s, located at 100 Utica Street in Hamilton from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Many of our residents take advantage of our shred events as a safe and secure way to get rid of their confidential documents and we are excited to be hosting these events again this year,” says Madison County Recycling Coordinator Kristin Welch. “The material collected will be recycled into other paper products. Residents will be able to protect their personal information and, at the same time, help us rethink waste here in Madison County.”

Residents can bring a maximum of four filing boxes of personal and confidential documents to be shredded. Material should be loose in boxes or paper bags and easily accessible in the back of the vehicle. Empty boxes will be returned to the vehicle; please do not put items in plastic bags.

Medical documents, bank information, tax records, and other paperwork containing account numbers or private details are ideal for drop off. Do not bring magazines, junk mail, phone books or photographs. Business waste will not be accepted.

Safety protocols will be in place. Residents will need to wear face coverings and stay in vehicles at all times, placing materials in a location where event staff can easily access them.

In addition to the shred events, the Dept. of Solid Waste is working with LOJO Technology to host Saturday drop-offs for electronic waste. Residents looking to recycle electronics such as computers and TVs can take their materials to LOJO Technology (634 Birchwood Drive, Oneida) year-round Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on the following 2021 Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM: April 24, July 17 and October 2. Business waste will not be accepted.

Visit MadisonCountyRecycles.ny.gov for more information on the department’s special programs or follow their Facebook page at Madison County Solid Waste & Recycling.