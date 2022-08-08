MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buy Madison County has launched a new website to help connect buyers with local farms.

The website, created with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and C&D Advertising, lets visitors find new farms by products or service. The site currently has 25 farms and continues to add more.

Many Madison County farms don’t have the ability nor time to have a digital presence, so this website allows the businesses to connect with customers they may have never reached before.

“It is imperative that we as a County help support our farmers,” said Madison County Board

Chairman John M. Becker. “You are the backbone of our community, and some of you have

been in business for decades. I know all too well that the agriculture industry has changed over

the years. If our farms do not survive and thrive, what will that mean for the rest of us? That is

why Madison County is stepping up to help support our agriculture industries.”

Madison County hopes to expand the project to include all types of local businesses, from soap shops to restaurants.

You can find more details on www.buymadisoncountyny.com or by callings (315) 366-2822.