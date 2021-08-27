Madison County launches dine out program for older adults

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc. has a new Dine Out program that is designed to provide older adults with the opportunity to have breakfast, lunch, or dinner at a participating Madison County Restaurant, the County shared in a Facebook post Friday.

The program seeks to increase older adults’ opportunities for socialization and community activity, ensure nutritional needs are met, and provide for stronger bonds between local businesses and older adults in their community.

Madison County residents 60 and older can register with the Office for the Aging to participate.

In the program, an individual can request up to five vouchers a month which they can use at participating restaurants in Madison County to order from a dine-out menu.

The suggested contribution is $6 per meal voucher. Gratuities are not included. The vouchers must be used in the month designated.