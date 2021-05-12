Madison County launches new mental health task force after crisis calls skyrocket

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Federal regulators will vote in July 2020 on whether to make “988” the number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. The Federal Communications Commission says phone service providers will have until July 2022 to implement the new number, if the measure is approved in July, as expected. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County is launching a mental health task force to focus on a recent rise in mental health issues in the community. They are aiming to develop short term, mid-range and long term goals to better develop programs and services.

Currently, the health department manages a 24-7 crisis hotline, and they say calls have skyrocketed. In 2019, the department received 192 calls. Last year, that jumped to 485 calls.

And now this year alone, they’ve received 614 calls. The health department says they’re also seeing a new population of people with mental health problems, and those who would not normally have anxiety or depression are now suffering.