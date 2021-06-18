Madison County launching gift card voucher program

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County announced on Friday that it is looking for local restaurants to participate in their “Madison Local Eats” program.

The program is a gift card matching program similar to the one Onondaga County has done twice now.

Individuals will be able to register for vouchers for their favorite Madison County Restaurant and double their money.

“We are committing up to $500,000 in matching funds for this gift card program,” says Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker. “For over a year we have watched as our local businesses have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between the shutdown, curfews, and other executive orders, our businesses have had to come up with creative ways of staying afloat. Now that things are starting to open back up, we want to help our businesses get back on their feet.”

If you are an independently owned restaurant in Madison County and would like to participate in “Madison Local Eats” you can visit this website to sign up.

Businesses have until June 23, 2021, to register. Madison County plans on making the voucher program live to the public on June 29, 2021.

The Madison County reimbursement comes from the $13.7 million the County received as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act.