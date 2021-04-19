Madison County Sheriff voices concerns over legalization of marijuana, especially on the roads

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the use of recreational marijuana becoming legal in New York, it’s posing some new challenges for police. Road safety is a big concern.

Sheriff Todd Hood of Madison County thinks this decision is going to be extremely challenging for all law enforcement agencies.

It was less than three weeks ago when Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the use of recreational marijuana into law.

Sheriff Hood says already in Madison County, they’re seeing spikes in crashes on the roads.

Lawmakers say now that recreational marijuana is legal, it will provide the state with much-needed economic opportunities, such as boosting revenues and creating local jobs.

But for Sheriff Hood and his department, it’s all about safety, which is something he says needs to be part of the conversation.

It’s one more thing to make people stumble and it’s one more thing a kid can get on. It’s easily accessible like grabbing a beer at home out of your parent’s fridge now you can grab the marijuana so it’s one more step towards trouble. I know there’s a lot of people out there that like using it who are responsible but we’re in law enforcement, always dealing with the irresponsible. Sheriff Todd Hood, Madison County

