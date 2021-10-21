Madison County looking for interim families to help at risk youth

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not always easy being a kid, especially if they’re having some trouble at home. But the Madison County Department of Social Services is hoping to change that through the A Place For Me program.

The department is looking for interim families to help at risk youth and they need the public’s help. A Place For Me is meant to provide support for young people who are in situations where they’ve run away, are staying with a friend, or even living on the streets. Through this program, case management is provided for those young people to help them figure out a plan for themselves, whether it’s returning home or finding a permanent safe place. During that process, families can provide them time to regroup, while waiting to be resettled.

“This is taking a person into your home and we want people to think really, really thoughtfully about what that means. So its a big responsibility, but we know that there are people out there that maybe we just haven’t been able to reach so this is a great opportunity to be able to do that,” says Tina Louis, Director of Madison County Youth Bureau.

The department is hoping to find two to three families. If you are interested in becoming a certified interim family home in Madison County, call (315) 366-2548 for more information.