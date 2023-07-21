TOWN OF DERUYTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Madison County man has been arrested after allegedly raping two girls under the age of 13 multiple times in three years.

48-year-old Robert J. Refermat from Deruyter was arrested on July 20 on Rape and Criminal Sex Act charges.

According to State Police, Refermat is accused of having sexual conduct with two girls under the age of 13 on several occasions between 2017 and 2019 in the town of DeRuyter.

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneida arrested Refermat on the following charges:

One count of Rape 1 st degree (a class “B” felony)

degree (a class “B” felony) One count of Criminal Sex Act 1st degree (a class “B” felony)

Refermat was arraigned in Madison County Centralized Arraignment Court with a bail recommendation of $100,000 cash, or $200,000 bond or $500,000 partially secured bond.