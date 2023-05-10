TOWN OF FENNER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from the Town of Fenner, in Madison County, was arrested on Tuesday, May 9, for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl for months.

New York State Police in Oneida arrested 54-year-old Alan N. Meacham Jr. from the Town of Fenner for Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, a class “A-II” felony.

Meacham’s arrest was made after an investigation was concluded by State Police in Oneida and Morrisville along with the Madison County Child Protective Services.

The investigation looked into a report that was made by a family member who discovered inappropriate sexual messages on Meacham’s Facebook with a 13-year-old girl.

The 13-year-old girl disclosed to police that the sexual abuse occurred from November 2022 through March 2023, while the girl was 12 years old in the Town of Fenner.

Meacham was arraigned in the Madison County CAP court and remanded to Madison County Jail without bail.