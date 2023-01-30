MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Madison County man was issued an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree after he crashed into a tractor-trailer while under the influence of narcotics according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Jaurary 30 around 8:01 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Swamp Road, north of Fearon road in the Town of Smithfield after a two-vehicle crash with a serious injury.

After arriving on the scene, investigators say that 58-year-old Timothy Stevens of Lincoln, N.Y. was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra southbound on Swamp Road when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2020 Mack truck. After further investigation, it was found that Stevens was under the influence of narcotics during the collision.

Stevens was taken to Upstate University Hospital and treated for his injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening at this time, according to MCSO.

The driver of the Mack truck was not injured.

Stevens was issued the following uniform traffic tickets after the collision:

Driving while Ability Impaired by Drugs

Unlicensed Operation

Failure to Keep Right

Uninspected Motor Vehicle

Unreasonable Speed

Stevens was also issued an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

He is due to appear in the Town of Smithfield Court on February 28, 2023, to answer the charges.

Sheriff’s Office members were assisted on the scene by the SUNY Morrisville Police Department, the New York State Police, SEVAC Ambulance, CAVAC Ambulance, the Morrisville Fire Department, the Smithfield Fire Department and the Madison County Office of Emergency Management.