SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thomas Collins, a 35-year-old man from Chittenango, pled guilty on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to multiple counts of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Collins admitted that in April, he distributed images and video of child pornography to two undercover law enforcement officers on a social networking app.

On the day of his arrest, May 18, he also admitted that he possessed numerous images and videos of child pornography on multiple electronic devices.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20 before U.S. District Judge David Hurd. Collins faces a prison sentence of five to 20 years, followed by a term of supervised release of five years to life.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.