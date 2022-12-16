WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Eaton Supervisor Clifford Moses has passed away, according to the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

Moses will be dearly missed in the county as he served as the Town Supervisor of Eaton since 2014. He was a member of many committees and also served as Vice Chairman of the Board from January 2020 to September 2022.

“Cliff put everything he had into serving his community, whether that was as an educator or as Town Supervisor,” said Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker. “He was a dear friend and colleague. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Nancy and the entire Moses family. We are all mourning the loss of a great man.”

Since 2019, Moses was the chairman of the Planning, Economic Development, Environmental and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee and served on the Government Operations Committee during his entire tenure with the county.

Moses will be remembered as he also served on the other following committees:

Finance Ways and Means Committee

Criminal Justice Committee

Public Safety Committee

Emergency Communications Committee

Government Operations Committee

The county says that Moses will truly be missed around the horseshoe.