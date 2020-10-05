Madison County nursing home fined $8K after violations

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Madison County nursing home that saw an outbreak of COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic is now facing thousands of dollars in fines.
The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Chittenango has been fined $8,000 by the state after an inspection in May done by the State Department of Health.
Among other things, the inspection found nurses not washing their hands, not using the proper gowns and not wearing gloves to treat residents with COVID-19.
Madison County said 10 of the 17 total deaths in Madison County are people from the Grand.
