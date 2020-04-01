Madison County offering one-stop site for buying local

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buy Madison County, in collaboration with Madison County Tourism, Cornell Cooperative Extension, C&D Advertising, and other community partners has put together a one-stop shop for the community to research local buying options throughout Madison County during COVID-19.

When Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered “non-essential” businesses to close, with the

exception for those offering virtual services, delivery or take out, many of Madison County’s businesses were able to get creative with how they can still serve the community. Whether that be through take-out orders, online shopping, or videos you can watch at home.

“We want our small businesses to know that we are looking out for them during these difficult times,” said Madison County Chairman John M. Becker. “I am asking our residents to do their part as they are able. Pick up take-out. Shop online from local businesses. Support our farmers by purchasing local produce. Please remember to stay safe, continue to practice social distancing,” continued Chairman Becker. “We can keep Madison County strong during this time by practicing social distancing but also

supporting our local businesses.”

Madison County encourages residents to take advantage of locally updated information conveniently in one location on Buy Madison County’s homepage BuyMadisonCountyNY.com and click the COVID-19 tab.