Madison County offers transportation to COVID-19 vaccine clinic, appointments available for this week

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and supply issues have seem to subsided but as a resident, what do you don’t have transportation to the distribution site? The Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) and Madison County Office of Emergency Management is addressing this issue to make sure anyone who wants a vaccine can get to a clinic.

Working with Madison Transit System and the Madison County Rural Health Council, Madison County residents can call 315-366-2770 to be placed on a transportation list. Madison County says it will work with people to set up a date and time to get them to one of the county’s vaccine clinics.

Madison County still has appointments available for the Moderna vaccine on March 18, 19, and 22 this week on the SUNY Morrisville campus at Hamilton Hall. Appointments are necessary. All MCDOH clinic appointments can be found here: www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information. If you need assistance making an appointment, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-366-2770.

The MCDOH vaccine clinics are only for individuals who are eligible according to New York State. Those eligible include public-facing workers in phase 1B, those 18 and older with one of the eligible underlying conditions, and those who are 60 and older.

Beginning March 17, essential workers in the following categories are also eligible: public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need, and in-person public-facing building service workers.

If you sign up for a clinic, you must be able to provide proof of your eligibility either through an employment ID badge or paystub, a summary of care or doctor’s note with the underlying condition identified, a driver’s license with your birth date, or by signing the New York State self-attestation certification saying you are one of the eligible populations. Those without proof of eligibility will be turned away.