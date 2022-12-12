MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The important message that should be followed during all times of the year: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with Madison County STOP-DWI to share that important message, especially during this holiday season.

From December 16, 2022, through Janurary 1, 2023, officers will be working extra hard to get drunk drivers off the roads.

In 2020, 11,654 people were killed in car crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, according to NHTSA. Furthermore, on average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, and one person killed in a drunk driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

Madison County STOP-DWI is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but it is also a matter of life and death.

They would like to remind drivers as they head out to the holiday festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly, and that includes refraining from impaired driving,” said Madison County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matthew White. “The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want our community members to enjoy this season. We need commitment from drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it takes lives. Help us put an end to this senseless behavior.”

Alternatives to drunk driving

There are many resources available for drivers to get home safely every night including rideshare services and taxi services.

There are no excuses for drunk driving says the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and local Madison County police agencies.

Madison County STOP-DWI Coordinator Matthew White recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi or a sober friend to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact 911.

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Understand the Risks

It is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, and if you’re caught drinking and driving, you could face the following consequences:

Jail time

Lose your driver’s license and your vehicle

Pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.

For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period, click here.