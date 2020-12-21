Madison County offices closed to the public through January 18

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, Madison County has decided to reduce its staff to essential in-person operations only, beginning December 21, 2020, through January 18, 2021. The only operations that will be functional in-person after December 21, 2020, are those essential services that have been approved by the Board of Supervisors.

In a press release from the county, it says this is being done in an effort to keep both Madison County employees and visitors safe.

“The move to limit services to essential only at County again is in the best interest to protect the health and safety of our employees as well as our residents, especially as we get through the next few weeks of the holiday season,” said Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker. “We thank you all for your patience and understanding during this time. Please remember that we are all in this together, we need to check on each other and keep our neighbor’s health and well-being in mind as well as our own.”

If you need assistance from a specific department, call that department directly. To see how this affects each department, visit www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=261.