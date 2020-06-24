Madison County officials angry over changes to Phase Four reopening

WAMPSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Legislature Chairman John Becker expressed his frustration Wednesday with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration and omissions from the Phase Four reopening plans.

“I don’t understand,” said Becker in a news release sent to area media outlets, “Our leaders, communities, and businesses were led to believe that there were 4 phases to reopening. Now that does not seem to be the case. How many phases are there? Are there phases 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10?”

Becker was expressing frustration after the Cuomo administration removed indoor shopping malls, gyms, movie theaters and more from the Phase Four reopening plans.

Becker says local officials did not find out about the changes until a conference call last night with the regional control room that oversees the reopening process in the Central New York region.

Becker also said he plans to skip those calls in the future saying they had become “a waste of time.”

Becker continued, “All the state had to say is that the original Phase 4 is on hold for right now. Instead, they are moving the goal post once again. No one wants a second wave of this horrible virus, but our community is ready. People are taking the proper precautions; let us get our economy moving again, our businesses open, and our lives back to normal.”

Governor Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the Central New York region is on track to enter Phase Four on Friday, June 26.

