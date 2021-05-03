Madison County opening a COVID-19 vaccine nurse hotline

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Department of Health announced Monday that they are beginning a nurse hotline for people who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Nurses Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have any questions, you can call 315-366-2770 and ask to talk to a nurse about the COVID vaccine.

To make an appointment at one of Madison County’s clinics, visit their website. If you need assistance booking an appointment you can call the number above.

Appointments for clinics are encouraged, however, walk ins will be welcome.

Vaccines are free and you do not need to have insurance.