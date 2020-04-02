Madison County opens call center to answer COVID-19 questions

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With COVID-19 spreading across Central New York, many people are becoming more concerned about the virus, and Madison County has opened a call center to address any questions residents may have about the virus.

Madison County announced in a press release on Thursday that they have opened a COVID-19 hotline.

Residents in Madison County can call (315) 366-2770 to have their questions about COVID-19 answered, but this is not a phone line for people experiencing symptoms.

If you are experiencing symptoms, Madison County urges you to call your primary care doctor or the Upstate University Hospital Triage Line at (315) 464-3979, if you do not have a primary care doctor.

The Madison County COVID-19 hotline is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In the press release, Madison County advises people to social distance at all costs, as it is the best prevention method against the virus.

For all numbers you may need to know during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

