Madison County prepares for early voting this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early voting preparations were underway Friday in Madison County.

“We have a truck on the way with our machines and all of the materials, the marking booths,” says Mary Egger, Republican Commissioner.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m .this weekend and next weekend. During the week hours will vary.

“Monday through Friday is a little bit different. It’s 9 to 5 every day and then 12 to 8 on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” says Egger.

Change in early voting location in Madison County

The polling location in Madison County is different this year. Elections will be held at the Sullivan Veterans Memorial Parks and Recreation Center, located on Legion Dr. The entrance for early voting and election day is also different this year. Early voters will need to go through the American Legion entrance and on election day voters will need to go through the parks and recreation entrance. Election officials say besides these two changes, early voting will be similar to previous years.

“We do have on-demand printers instead of going to the regular election district that they might have on November 2nd. They can come to this site, we’ll be printing out a ballot that will look exactly the same as it will November 2nd,” says Alan Cohen, Democratic Commissioner.

Election officials also say they are not expecting the long lines for early voting and even on election day with only local races on the ballot this year.

“Since this is a local year we don’t have the same percentage of voters that we would have in a presidential election like we did last year. I’m not expecting a huge turnout. I’m hoping for one but not expecting one,” says Cohen.

Voters who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a face mask while inside the polling site. Masks are not required if you are fully vaccinated.

The address to the polling site is, 707 Legion Dr, Chittenango, NY 13037.