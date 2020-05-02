Madison County providing hand sanitizer to residents once again

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second consecutive week, Madison County announced it will distribute hand sanitizer to residents at various locations throughout next week.

According to a press release from Madison County, hand sanitizer will be distributed at the following locations for the times listed, or until supplies last:

Tuesday, May 5

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Lincoln Town Hall located at 6886 Tuttle Rd.

1-3 p.m.: Stockbridge Town Hall located at 5314 on New York Highway 46

Wednesday, May 6

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Madison Central School District located at 7303 on U.S. Route 20

1-3 p.m.: Hamilton Highway Garage located at 7648 Cranston Rd.

If you plan on attending one of these distribution events, Madison County asks you to remain in your vehicle and to wear a face covering.

“Madison County has been working hard to provide supplies such as hand sanitizer, face masks, surgical gowns and other PPE to our health care providers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Emergency Management Dan Degear. “We also have been distributing hand sanitizer to essential businesses like grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations. Now we have enough of a supply that we are able to provide hand sanitizer for our residents as well.”

According to the press release, the county distributed hand sanitizer to over 1,500 vehicles during last week’s distribution events.

