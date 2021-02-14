Madison County releases draft of police reform plan

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan Committee have released its draft police reform plan.

Back in June, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that required each local government in New York State to adopt a policing reform plan by April 1, 2021. The Order authorizes the Director of the Division of the Budget to condition State aid to localities on the adoption of such a plan.

After hearing from the members of the committee and residents, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office drafted a plan, and one of the main focuses was on mental health.

Over the next three years, the Sheriff’s Office is committed to having all of its full-time deputies receive Crisis Intervention Training (CIT). CIT trains officers on how to handle emotionally disturbed individuals in a variety of situations in the community.

Another focus of mental health is a call diversion policy put together by the Madison County Mental Health Department and 911, which will begin in March 2021.

Also in the plan, the Sheriff’s Office will look into purchasing a new records management system that will make it easier to produce reports on date and demographics. The Sheriff’s Office has also amended its complaint process.

There will be two public comment periods held virtually for comments on the drafted plan, which can be found here. The comments will assist the committee in finalizing the plan.

The dates of the public comment period are as follows:

Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 19, 2021, at 12:30 p.m.

If you would like to comment, email policereform@madisoncounty.ny.gov for the Zoom link. If you just would like to watch the public comment period, it will be streamed live on the Madison County YouTube page.

For more information, visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=232.