Madison County reports first death in Central New York related to COVID-19

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are already nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 in Central New York, and on Sunday, Madison County reported the first death in CNY related to the virus.

According to a Madison County spokesperson, an elderly person with underlying health conditions passed away from the virus on Sunday.

The spokesperson told NewsChannel 9, “Madison County sadly learned today that a member of our community who recently passed away tested positive for COVID-19. This was an elderly person who had underlying health issues. This is a reminder to everyone that we must all practice social distancing and good hygiene to protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

The Madison County Health Department is in contact with individuals who may have been exposed to the virus through this person.

This is Madison County’s fourth confirmed case of COVID-19.

To view all cases of COVID-19 across Central New York click here.

