Madison County reports potential COVID-19 exposure at Oneida Walmart

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department alerted the public on Sunday of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Oneida Walmart.
The health department is asking anyone who visited the Walmart located at 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida on April 14 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
Symptoms for COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
If symptoms develop, the health department asks you to contact your doctor immediately.
The health department also reminds the public to wear a face covering when you are in public.
For more information from Madison County on COVID-19, click here.
