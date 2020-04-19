Live Now
Governor Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
Madison County reports potential COVID-19 exposure at Oneida Walmart

Local News
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department alerted the public on Sunday of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Oneida Walmart.

The health department is asking anyone who visited the Walmart located at 2024 Genesee St. in Oneida on April 14 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. 

Symptoms for COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing

If symptoms develop, the health department asks you to contact your doctor immediately.  

The health department also reminds the public to wear a face covering when you are in public. 

For more information from Madison County on COVID-19, click here.

