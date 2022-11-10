WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism.

Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year.

On June 21, 2021, Parent and Combs had come upon the scene of an accident and ended up rescuing 72-year-old driver Jack H. Pylman after his pickup truck struck a utility pole, overturned on its roof, and had a portion of the pole resting on the undercarriage which caught on fire.

The fire engulfed the undercarriage of the truck while an electrical wire that had fallen sparked and smoldered on the ground. Pylman was badly burned and trapped inside screaming for help when Parent and Combs came to the rescue, stepped over the wire and worked together to free the old man from the burning truck and drag him 15 feet away to safety.

When medics arrived they tended Pylman and brought him to a hospital, however, he was unable to sustain his injuries and unfortunately died a week later.

“The bravery and courage of Andrew Parent and Roger Combs cannot be overlooked, they are true heroes and very deserving of this honor,” said Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker. “They risked their own safety and lives to give another person a chance to survive. I am honored that we were able to present their medals to them today.”

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was established in 1904 by Andrew Carnegie, who wanted to recognize individuals selfless acts of heroism in the U.S. and Canada.

This year honors 16 selfless heroes nationwide, including Parent and Combs.

Today, the total of Carnegie Medals awarded stands at 10,307 medals. For more information, visit Carnegie Hero’s website.