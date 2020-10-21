Madison County Sheriff calls for repeal of bail reform

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sheriff Todd Hood, joined by other members of law enforcement came together on Wednesday to support a bill to repeal the Bail Reform Law.

During a news conference, the sheriff called on the state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying the current Bail Reform Law interferes with keeping violent people off the streets.

People’s lives are being put in danger and the criminals are so emboldened. ‘Oh, give me my appearance ticket, I’m out of here.’ Taunting the officers, this is the stuff they’re having to put up with. So again, please listen to us. This is not a political issue here. Sheriff Todd Hood

Hood said the number of shootings in Syracuse alone has increased by 136% since last year.