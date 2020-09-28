County Medical Examiner rules Elizabeth Garrow-McDonald’s death a homicide, multiple stab wounds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood gave an update on the death of Elizabeth Garrow-McDonald, 19. She had gone missing on September 23, and her body was recovered on September 27.
Hood said that Garrow-McDonald’s body was sent to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, and her death is considered a homicide. The medical examiner says Garrow-McDonald died of multiple stab wounds.
Garrow-McDonald was last seen at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Peterboro Street in Canastota around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood says Garrow-McDonald was with her husband at that time. The sheriff says the husband is in custody on charges unrelated to his wife’s disappearance.
According to a spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, they have “people of interest,” but they could not say who or how many.
Garrow-McDonald’s husband, George McDonald Jr., 24, was arrested Friday for violating his probation. The charges McDonald Jr. was arrested on are unrelated to Garrow-McDonald’s disappearance, according to the sheriff.
Click the player below to watch Sheriff Hood’s entire press conference:
