Madison County Sheriff’s investigate deadly crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred overnight Thursday.

Around 1:10 a.m., deputies responded to Crumb Hill Road in the area of Ridge Road in the town of Georgetown for a two-vehicle crash.

31-year-old Crystal L. Savage from Cortland, was traveling west on Crumb Hill Road when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer operated by Daryl Dunagan of Georgetown.

Savage and her passenger, 29-year-old Brittney N. Casler of Cuyler, required extrication from the vehicle and were transported to Upstate Hospital where Savage succumbed to her injuries. Casler is being treated for serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.