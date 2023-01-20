CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were arrested and charged after 7.9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine was found during a search warrant by investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit on Friday, January 20.

The search warrant took place at an upstairs apartment on East North Canal St. in the Village of Canastota after an extended investigation took place into the selling of narcotics at the home.

The following items were found in the home according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office:

About 7.9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine

A stun gun

Scales

Narcotics packaging materials

US Currency

After the search warrant took place, four people were arrested and charged with the following:

39-year-old Diane Clark from Canastota, NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree (Class A-2 Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

31-year-old Robert Hopkins from Oneida, NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree (Class A-2 Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

60-year-old Albert Fabian from Canastota NY

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

34-year-old Tyler Collins from Bouckville, NY

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

MCSO says that Collins and Fabian were released on appearance tickets after the arrest processing and Hopkins and Clark are being held at the Madison County Jail awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Canastota Police Department, and the New York State Police.