ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 49-year-old, Scott Knapp, on multiple drug charges after their Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant and found multiple drugs.

The search warrant was executed on an upstairs apartment on 356 N Lake Street in the City of Oneida following a lengthy investigation into the sale of narcotics from the residence.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found 3.3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 1.2 grams of powder cocaine, 56 suboxone strips, 9.9 ounces of marihuana, metal knuckles, packaging material and digital scales.

After being taken into custody, Knapp was arrested on the following charges:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree (Class A-II Felony)

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (Class B Felony)

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree (Class C Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree (Class D Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (Class D Felony)

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

One count of Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Knapp is currently being held in the Madison County Jail awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Vineall Ambulance and the Oneida City Fire Department.